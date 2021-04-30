Oxen Price Reaches $1.80 on Major Exchanges (OXEN)

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. Oxen has a market capitalization of $97.25 million and $388,323.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Oxen has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for about $1.80 or 0.00003289 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,771.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,793.52 or 0.05100345 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $266.25 or 0.00486121 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $932.28 or 0.01702135 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $411.64 or 0.00751571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $291.47 or 0.00532158 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.72 or 0.00065216 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $237.97 or 0.00434477 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004241 BTC.

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 53,989,581 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

