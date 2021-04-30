Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) will announce earnings of $1.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Oxford Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.10. Oxford Industries posted earnings of ($1.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 194.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will report full year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $4.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Oxford Industries.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $221.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Oxford Industries from $75.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Oxford Industries from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oxford Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.40.

Shares of NYSE:OXM opened at $92.91 on Tuesday. Oxford Industries has a 12-month low of $33.87 and a 12-month high of $95.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This is a boost from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.26%.

In other news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $426,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,388 shares in the company, valued at $3,528,327. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Oxford Industries by 4.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 37,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,848 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,737 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

