Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a decline of 61.6% from the March 31st total of 63,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 136,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

In related news, EVP Cindy Verity sold 5,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total value of $37,733.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,878.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 5,360 shares of company stock worth $39,016 over the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,407,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,235,000 after buying an additional 331,991 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 873,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,063,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 6,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

PMBC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.91. 150,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,717. The stock has a market cap of $198.87 million, a P/E ratio of 42.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $9.45.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 7.40%.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as a holding company for the Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses, professional firms, and individuals. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits.

