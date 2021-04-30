Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Acquires 358 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,745 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the quarter. The Trade Desk accounts for 1.3% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $3,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 82.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,103,000 after buying an additional 7,049 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 72.6% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,646,000. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TTD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on The Trade Desk from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price objective on The Trade Desk from $730.00 to $880.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on The Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $770.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $781.57.

In other The Trade Desk news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $880.01, for a total transaction of $3,080,035.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $744.26, for a total transaction of $643,040.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,808,255.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 233,687 shares of company stock valued at $184,550,727. Corporate insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $748.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $705.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $768.24. The company has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a PE ratio of 256.50, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.00 and a fifty-two week high of $972.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $319.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.25 million. On average, equities analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

