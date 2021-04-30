Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,559 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Shopify by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. raised its position in Shopify by 142.9% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

SHOP has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,360.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Shopify from $1,323.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,370.20.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $1,233.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,146.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,139.64. The company has a quick ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $151.09 billion, a PE ratio of 785.40, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $595.03 and a 12 month high of $1,499.75.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.43 million. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.