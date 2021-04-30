Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Has $4.63 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 212,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,449 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. owned about 0.25% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 64,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 13,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 13,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCN opened at $21.76 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.29 and a twelve month high of $21.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.83.

