Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,347 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $5,497,219,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Tesla by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,712,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160,909 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,388,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,796 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,450,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 1,377.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,085,853 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $766,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,360 shares in the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $677.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.61 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $686.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $654.25. The company has a market cap of $649.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,359.44, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 28th. FIX raised Tesla to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $421.93.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total transaction of $46,310,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,500 shares in the company, valued at $50,015,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.89, for a total value of $3,231,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,226 shares in the company, valued at $18,764,053.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,653 shares of company stock valued at $108,541,374. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

