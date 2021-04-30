PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Truist

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) had its price target lifted by Truist from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.57.

Shares of PACW stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.69. 10,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,209. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.67.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.36. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 98.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.14%. On average, research analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.64%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 192.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

