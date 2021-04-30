PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) was upgraded by Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $48.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 9.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PACW. TheStreet upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist lifted their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.57.

PACW stock opened at $43.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.72. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.67. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.36. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 98.27%. Equities analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PACW. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 192.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

