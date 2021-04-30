PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Hits New 1-Year High at $7.80

PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.80 and last traded at $7.80, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.80.

Several research firms have weighed in on MPGPF. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of PageGroup in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised PageGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.16.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services. The company offers executive search services; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, and Page Outsourcing primary brands.

