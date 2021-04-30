Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Shares Down 4.3%

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) shares dropped 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $69.37 and last traded at $70.34. Approximately 2,546 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 239,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.53.

PLMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Palomar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Palomar from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.57.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.98 and a beta of -0.13.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $42.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.35 million. Palomar had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 6.95%. On average, equities analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Heath A. Fisher sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $466,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Heath A. Fisher sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total transaction of $1,374,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,300 shares of company stock worth $5,894,629 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Palomar by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Palomar by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Palomar by 2.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Palomar by 5.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

