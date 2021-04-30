Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 49.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,259 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,688,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 5,902 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 246.8% in the 1st quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 17,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 12,532 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pachira Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,240,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $51.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.31. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $49.31 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

