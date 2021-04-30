Parsec Financial Management Inc. Acquires New Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 834 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 285.7% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

URI stock opened at $327.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.26 and a 52 week high of $341.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $321.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on URI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.20.

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total value of $531,914.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,934,048.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total transaction of $1,738,448.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,199.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

