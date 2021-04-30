Parsec Financial Management Inc. Sells 140 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 11.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CLX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Clorox from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.41.

The Clorox stock opened at $185.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $176.73 and a 1-year high of $239.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $190.34 and a 200-day moving average of $197.95. The firm has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.33%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

