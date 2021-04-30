Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.33.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

PATK stock opened at $92.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.74. Patrick Industries has a fifty-two week low of $36.63 and a fifty-two week high of $98.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.72. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 15.75%. Equities analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is 29.09%.

In related news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 24,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $2,076,822.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,352,168.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total value of $776,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 269,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,917,691.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 179,752 shares of company stock valued at $15,310,228. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PATK. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Patrick Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. 88.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

