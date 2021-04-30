Paula Bell Acquires 48 Shares of Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) Stock

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) insider Paula Bell bought 48 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 257 ($3.36) per share, for a total transaction of £123.36 ($161.17).

Paula Bell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 24th, Paula Bell acquired 53 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 237 ($3.10) per share, for a total transaction of £125.61 ($164.11).

On Wednesday, February 24th, Paula Bell purchased 52 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 238 ($3.11) per share, for a total transaction of £123.76 ($161.69).

SPT opened at GBX 254 ($3.32) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 244.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 257.44. Spirent Communications plc has a twelve month low of GBX 223 ($2.91) and a twelve month high of GBX 311.09 ($4.06).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a GBX 8.18 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Spirent Communications’s previous dividend of $1.67. This represents a yield of 3.26%. Spirent Communications’s payout ratio is 0.56%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPT. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Spirent Communications from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 267.40 ($3.49).

Spirent Communications Company Profile

Spirent Communications plc provides test, assurance, and analytics solutions for devices and networks in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Networks & Security and Lifecycle Service Assurance segments. The Networks & Security segment provides high-speed Ethernet/IP performance testing for the development and validation of new equipment, networks, and applications for cloud and mobile; consulting services, test tools, methodologies, and security validation solutions; global navigation satellite system (GNSS) simulation products; and positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) solutions, as well as develops test methodologies, tools, and services for virtualized networks and cloud.

