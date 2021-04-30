Pazoo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PZOO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Pazoo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PZOO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,476,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of PZOO stock traded up $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 23,192,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,540,297. Pazoo has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.00.

Get Pazoo alerts:

Pazoo Company Profile

Pazoo, Inc operates as a health and wellness company. It offers laboratory testing services for marijuana. Pazoo, Incwas formerly known as IUCSS, Inc and changed its name to Pazoo, Inc in May 2011. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in East Hanover, New Jersey.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Pazoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pazoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.