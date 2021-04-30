Pazoo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PZOO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Pazoo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PZOO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,476,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of PZOO stock traded up $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 23,192,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,540,297. Pazoo has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.00.
Pazoo Company Profile
Further Reading: Why is total return important?
Receive News & Ratings for Pazoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pazoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.