PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the pipeline company on Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th.

PBF Logistics has decreased its dividend payment by 23.7% over the last three years.

NYSE:PBFX opened at $15.23 on Friday. PBF Logistics has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $15.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.27 and a 200-day moving average of $10.90. The firm has a market cap of $949.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.79.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. PBF Logistics had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 121.45%. On average, research analysts forecast that PBF Logistics will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on PBFX. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PBF Logistics from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PBF Logistics from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PBF Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

About PBF Logistics

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include the DCR rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR truck rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

