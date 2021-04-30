PCB Bancorp Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share (NASDAQ:PCB)

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for PCB Bancorp in a report released on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.42. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PCB Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded PCB Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of PCB Bancorp from $13.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of PCB opened at $15.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. PCB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.20 and a 52-week high of $16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.16. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 15.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCB. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PCB Bancorp by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 870,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,800,000 after buying an additional 55,049 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 192.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 28,538 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 57.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 11,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in PCB Bancorp by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.51% of the company’s stock.

In other PCB Bancorp news, CEO Henry Kim bought 3,000 shares of PCB Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.40 per share, with a total value of $34,200.00. Also, Director Sang Young Lee purchased 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $50,830.00. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 26,104 shares of company stock valued at $334,251. Insiders own 20.95% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.85%.

About PCB Bancorp

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

