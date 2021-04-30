Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The coal producer reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 62.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.80%. The business had revenue of $651.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.31) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Peabody Energy stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.89. The stock had a trading volume of 10,241,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,815,254. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.68. Peabody Energy has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $5.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.83.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BTU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $1.45 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, China, India, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S. Thermal Mining segments.

