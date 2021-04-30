Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 3.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 171,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 143,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $24.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 2.04. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $26.42.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.57). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. On average, analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.52%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.68.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

