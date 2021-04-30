Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Given New $172.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) had its target price hoisted by JMP Securities from $149.00 to $172.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PEGA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $145.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pegasystems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $150.29.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGA traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $127.64. 6,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,042. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of -157.84 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Pegasystems has a one year low of $78.02 and a one year high of $148.80.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 19.29%. The company had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Pegasystems’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pegasystems will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is currently -9.60%.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 5,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total value of $827,396.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,481,756.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Leon Trefler sold 968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $114,727.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,074.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its stake in Pegasystems by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 5,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Pegasystems by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Pegasystems by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pegasystems by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pegasystems by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 47.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.