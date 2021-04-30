Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of Pennon Group stock opened at $14.12 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.17. Pennon Group has a 12 month low of $12.33 and a 12 month high of $14.51.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

