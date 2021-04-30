PennyMac Financial Services (PFSI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.79 per share for the quarter.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 42.70% and a return on equity of 54.29%. On average, analysts expect PennyMac Financial Services to post $21 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,972. PennyMac Financial Services has a one year low of $26.39 and a one year high of $70.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.36%.

In other news, insider David M. Walker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $658,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 41,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $2,410,227.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,325,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,876,002.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,166,474 shares of company stock worth $72,939,758 and sold 321,429 shares worth $19,869,788. 21.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PFSI shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (down previously from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.38.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.