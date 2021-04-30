Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.45 EPS

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:PAG traded down $1.22 on Friday, reaching $87.57. 1,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,519. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. Penske Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $29.65 and a 12 month high of $91.12.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on PAG. Stephens raised their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.