Peridot Acquisition (NYSE:PDAC) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Shares of Peridot Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PDAC) fell 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.22 and last traded at $10.24. 381,445 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 1,154,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.51.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.75.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Peridot Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Peridot Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $311,000. Athos Capital Ltd bought a new position in Peridot Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $1,148,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Peridot Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $1,496,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in Peridot Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $1,735,000.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

