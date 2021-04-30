Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) Receives GBX 3,106.44 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,147.56 ($41.12).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PSN. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,349 ($43.75) target price on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Persimmon from GBX 3,360 ($43.90) to GBX 3,420 ($44.68) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group cut Persimmon to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 3,070 ($40.11) to GBX 2,915 ($38.08) in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,530 ($46.12) target price on shares of Persimmon in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,180 ($41.55) to GBX 3,340 ($43.64) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Get Persimmon alerts:

In other news, insider Joanna Place bought 3,408 shares of Persimmon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,933 ($38.32) per share, with a total value of £99,956.64 ($130,593.99).

Shares of LON:PSN opened at GBX 3,141 ($41.04) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,070.30 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,793.69. Persimmon has a 52-week low of GBX 1,990.50 ($26.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,248 ($42.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 4.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.02 billion and a PE ratio of 15.61.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of GBX 125 ($1.63) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.61%. This is a positive change from Persimmon’s previous dividend of $70.00. Persimmon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.55%.

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.