Peterson Wealth Management Purchases 7,667 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Peterson Wealth Management increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 103.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,667 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 1.6% of Peterson Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cascend Securities lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.49.

Shares of AAPL opened at $133.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.94, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.97 and its 200-day moving average is $125.72. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.46 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

