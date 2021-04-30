PG&E (NYSE:PCG) PT Raised to $14.00 at Morgan Stanley

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PCG. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PG&E from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. PG&E has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.55.

PCG opened at $10.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. PG&E has a 1-year low of $8.35 and a 1-year high of $13.34. The company has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of -1.08, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.54.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. PG&E had a negative net margin of 27.77% and a positive return on equity of 21.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PG&E will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 153.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

