Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $99.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Philip Morris have outperformed the industry in the past three months. The company has long been benefiting from its pricing power, which continued to aid its first-quarter 2021 results, wherein the top and bottom lines beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increased year over year. The company gained from higher combustible pricing across most regions during in the quarter. Additionally, strength in its heated tobacco segment has been an upside. The segment has been gaining from the rising popularity of IQOS devices. Moving on, management’s earnings guidance for 2021 is encouraging. However, cigarette volumes have been soft for a while due to rising health consciousness and stern regulations. Moreover, the company does not expect a near-term recovery in the duty-free business due to travel-related uncertainties amid the pandemic.”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.23.

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $94.57. The company had a trading volume of 16,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,813,525. Philip Morris International has a 1-year low of $66.85 and a 1-year high of $95.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.42 and its 200-day moving average is $82.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.49%.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total value of $1,990,947.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,636 shares of company stock valued at $3,156,267. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth $33,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

