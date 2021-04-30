Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Releases Earnings Results

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($1.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS.

Shares of PSX stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.16. 123,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,788,249. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $43.27 and a 12 month high of $90.59. The company has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.19, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.72%.

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.53.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

