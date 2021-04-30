PhoenixDAO Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.60 Million (PHNX)

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. One PhoenixDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000336 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PhoenixDAO has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. PhoenixDAO has a market capitalization of $10.60 million and approximately $798,623.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00069274 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00020493 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.52 or 0.00079463 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $441.14 or 0.00805429 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.12 or 0.00098816 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001659 BTC.

About PhoenixDAO

PhoenixDAO is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,660,270 coins. The official message board for PhoenixDAO is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO . The official website for PhoenixDAO is phoenixdao.io . PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

PhoenixDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PhoenixDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PhoenixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

