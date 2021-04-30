Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.39 EPS

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.39), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 69.29%. The business had revenue of $129.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Piedmont Office Realty Trust updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.860-1.960 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.86 to $1.96 EPS.

PDM traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $18.64. 1,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.01. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.26 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 46.93%.

PDM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

