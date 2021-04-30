Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) had its price target upped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.70% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Stephens upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPC opened at $24.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 1-year low of $14.06 and a 1-year high of $25.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pilgrim’s Pride news, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 2,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $71,296.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,233.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 12.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 16.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, France, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally.

