Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Acquires 110 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,702 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,334 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 7,768 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $341,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SYK traded down $2.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $260.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,291. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $171.75 and a 12 month high of $268.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.32. The company has a market cap of $98.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SYK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.96.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

