Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Acquires 1,506 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 67.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 264.7% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

IEMG stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.66. 202,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,564,303. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.63. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $42.00 and a 1-year high of $69.87.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.