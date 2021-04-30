Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Purchases 585 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 335.2% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.30.

Shares of MDT traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $130.32. 45,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,646,421. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $87.68 and a 52-week high of $132.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.69. The company has a market cap of $175.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.