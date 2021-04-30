Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Sells 193 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,700 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 0.6% of Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 745 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Northland Securities began coverage on Intel in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.59.

Intel stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.05. 447,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,427,785. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.82 and its 200 day moving average is $55.43. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $234.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.54%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

