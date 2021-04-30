Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Sells 323 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. reduced its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 3.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,435,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,182,000 after purchasing an additional 542,871 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,293,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,117,000 after purchasing an additional 262,582 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 926.5% in the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,291,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,826 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8,971.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,983,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,227,000 after buying an additional 1,961,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 1,501,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,282,000 after buying an additional 12,038 shares in the last quarter.

SCHD stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,119,653. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $47.89 and a 1 year high of $75.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.53 and its 200-day moving average is $66.22.

