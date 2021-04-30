Piper Sandler Comments on Ameriprise Financial, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AMP)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $5.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $5.03. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $221.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $5.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $5.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $21.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $5.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.97 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $22.60 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.82.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $260.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Ameriprise Financial has a twelve month low of $106.78 and a twelve month high of $261.84.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.41 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.84%.

In related news, EVP Colin Moore sold 44,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total value of $8,928,176.80. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.09, for a total transaction of $4,029,710.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,932 shares of company stock worth $18,164,517. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $262,604,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,757,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,463,000 after buying an additional 453,520 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 123.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 632,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,844,000 after buying an additional 349,559 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 10,301.8% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 207,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,286,000 after buying an additional 205,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 436.7% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 226,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,057,000 after buying an additional 184,472 shares in the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

