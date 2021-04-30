Piper Sandler Comments on Capital One Financial Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Capital One Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $5.91 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.80. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $5.37 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $22.63 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $16.68 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on COF. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.64.

NYSE COF opened at $149.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.82 and its 200-day moving average is $106.97. Capital One Financial has a 12-month low of $51.91 and a 12-month high of $149.67.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.02) EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.23%.

In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,307,543.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,936,536.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $4,980,643.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,066,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,339 shares of company stock worth $15,176,648 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $467,729,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,406,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,808,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713,495 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,730,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,742 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 48.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,029,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,498,000 after acquiring an additional 990,065 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 811.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 980,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,899,000 after purchasing an additional 872,761 shares in the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

