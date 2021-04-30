Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB)

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Western New England Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.84 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.63.

WNEB has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western New England Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

NASDAQ WNEB opened at $8.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $206.35 million, a P/E ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.31 and its 200-day moving average is $7.22. Western New England Bancorp has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $9.24.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 11.68%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 70,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,267,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,625,000 after buying an additional 85,907 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 188,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 76,906 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 350,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 56,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Western New England Bancorp news, SVP Allen J. Miles III bought 6,558 shares of Western New England Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,693.34. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 8,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,610.17. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

