Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC)

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Southern Missouri Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now anticipates that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $4.77 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.36. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Southern Missouri Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of SMBC opened at $41.30 on Thursday. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.30 and a 52 week high of $41.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $371.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.33.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.20. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 23.68%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMBC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 6.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,904 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc boosted its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 88,132 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.33%.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

