Piper Sandler Increases LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Price Target to $99.00

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LIVN. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded LivaNova from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. LivaNova has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.33.

Shares of LIVN opened at $86.00 on Wednesday. LivaNova has a 12-month low of $41.07 and a 12-month high of $90.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 0.80.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.20. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that LivaNova will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,559,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 625.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 923,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,177,000 after purchasing an additional 796,556 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,038,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 687.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 616,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,808,000 after purchasing an additional 538,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,237,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,152,000 after purchasing an additional 508,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

