Piper Sandler Weighs in on NBT Bancorp Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NBTB)

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of NBT Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $3.33 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.92. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for NBT Bancorp’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 19.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of NBTB stock opened at $38.47 on Friday. NBT Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $42.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.42%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in NBT Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $235,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $279,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $9,752,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $729,000. 53.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

