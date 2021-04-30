Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Upgraded to Buy by Maxim Group

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Maxim Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PBI. Sidoti raised Pitney Bowes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

PBI stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.64. 397,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,807,469. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.45. Pitney Bowes has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.71 and a beta of 2.91.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $915.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.82 million. Pitney Bowes had a positive return on equity of 49.74% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. Pitney Bowes’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pitney Bowes will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Pitney Bowes in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides domestic parcel services, cross-border solutions, and digital delivery services.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.