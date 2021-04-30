Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 93.2% from the March 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS:PYTCF remained flat at $$6.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.80. Playtech has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $6.81.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PYTCF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Playtech in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Playtech from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Playtech in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Playtech Plc develops and sells software platforms and services for the online and land-based gambling industry worldwide. The company operates through Gaming B2B, Gaming B2C, and Financial segments. It operates an online trading platform to retail customers, which enable them to trade contracts for differences on various instruments, such as foreign exchange, commodities, equities, and indices; provides B2B clearing and execution services for retail brokers and professional clients; and offers technology and risk management services for retail brokers.

