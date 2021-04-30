PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.270-2.370 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.320. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Williams Capital restated a hold rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.63.

Shares of NYSE PNM opened at $49.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.51. PNM Resources has a 1 year low of $34.24 and a 1 year high of $50.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.80.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. PNM Resources had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $359.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is 60.65%.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

