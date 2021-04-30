Polaris (NYSE:PII) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Polaris (NYSE:PII) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.00-9.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.73. The company issued revenue guidance of +18-21% yr/yr to $8.30-8.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.10 billion.Polaris also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 9.000-9.250 EPS.

Shares of PII traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $137.52. 982,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 825,089. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Polaris has a 1-year low of $62.09 and a 1-year high of $147.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 415.27 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.22 and a 200-day moving average of $113.05.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Polaris will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PII shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Polaris from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Polaris from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded Polaris from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their price objective on Polaris from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Polaris from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $137.33.

In other news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 23,000 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $2,737,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,920,488. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 10,859 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,411,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,031,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,023 shares of company stock valued at $22,175,616 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

