Polaris (NYSE:PII) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.74 EPS

Polaris (NYSE:PII) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Polaris updated its FY21 guidance to $9.00-9.25 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to 9.000-9.250 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $137.52 on Friday. Polaris has a 52 week low of $62.09 and a 52 week high of $147.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 416.73 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.24.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PII shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Polaris from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist raised their price target on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Polaris from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Polaris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.13.

In other news, SVP James P. Williams sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $4,165,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,185 shares in the company, valued at $6,690,005.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 7,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $1,030,204.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,542,524.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 167,023 shares of company stock valued at $22,175,616 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

